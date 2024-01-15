Mishra ton puts TN in driving seat

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reached 350 for four against Rajasthan on the first day of the men’s U-23 Elite Group D of the Col.CK Nayudu Trophy at KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, TN was reduced to six for two in the eighth over before centurion Shubhang Mishra 139 (193b, 16x4, 1x6) was involved in two hundred-plus partnerships to place his team in a position of strength. Mishra received good support from captain Tushar Raheja who compiled 86 (113b, 11x4, 2x6). The duo added 182 runs for the third wicket in 37.1 overs. Southpaw RS Mokit Hariharan then remained unbeaten on 82 (128b, 10x4) and raised 106 runs for the fourth wicket with Mishra.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 350/4 in 85 overs (Shubhang Mishra 139, Tushar Raheja 86, RS Mokit Hariharan 82 batting) vs Rajasthan