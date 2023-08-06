Mishra helps AG’s take lead over Grand Slam

CHENNAI: Shubhang Mishra’s 145 helped AGORC take a one-run lead over Grand Slam on the final day of the fourth round of the TNCA First Division league here on Saturday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 232 for three, AGORC batters went from strength to strength with Mishra and Adittya Varadharajan adding 119 runs for fourth wicket. Number seven P Francis Rokins then chipped in with 68 (87b, 6x4, 3x6). AGORC received five points by virtue of its first innings lead, while Grand Slam collected one.

BRIEF SCORES: Jolly Rovers 519/5 decl. & 63/3 decl. in 13.1 overs drew with Globe Trotters 316 in 103.1 overs (Chirag Jani 104, Lakshay Jain 5/95). Points: Rovers 5 (13); Trotters 1 (14); Alwarpet 235 & 227/7 in 97.1 overs (M Mithul Raj 63, S Rithik Easwaran 84, Jalaj Saxena 43 not out, M Siddharth 3/40) drew with Vijay 217. Alwarpet 5 (7) ; Vijay 1 (16); UFCC (T Nagar) 155 & 292 in 103 overs (V Maaruthi Raghav 129 not out, M Mohammed 52, Swapnil K Singh 6/102) drew with Nelson 139 & 176/8 in 76 overs (Robin Bist 40, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/42, B Aaditya 3/43). UFCC 5 (21); Nelson 1 (12); Young Stars 350 & 117/3 in 35.1 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 55 not out, R Ram Arvindh 41, P Saravanan 3/39) drew with MRC ‘A’ 271 in 101.4 overs (R Sanjay Yadav 119, S Mohan Prasath 4/106, C Hari Nishaanth 3/79). Young Stars 5 (11); MRC ‘A’ 1 (7); Grand Slam 530/6 decl. drew with AGORC 531/8 in 148.1 overs (GV Vignesh 86, Anirudh Krishnan 107, Shubhang Mishra 145, Adittya Varadharajan 46, P Francis Rokins 68, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 4/93, Rahil Shah 3/132). AG 5 (8); Grand Slam 1 (8)