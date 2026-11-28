India will field eight men and nine women at the competition, starting later today.

Defending World Boxing Cup Finals 48kg champion Minakshi, who won silver in the 51kg category at the World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, will open her campaign against Italy's Martina Vassallo.

Jyoti (48kg), India's only gold medallist at the Guiyang event, will face Thailand's Thipsatcha Yodwaree. The winner will take on Mexico's Fatima Herrera in the semi-finals.

Among the other Indian women, Poonam (54kg) will face Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova, Prachi (57kg) will take on Serbia's Natalija Shadrina, while Saneh (65kg) meets Thailand's Porntip Buapa. Gitimoni Gogoi (70kg) will be up against Slovakia's Jessica Trheffova.

Naina (80kg) will meet Kazakhstan's Valeriya Axenova, while Alfiya Pathan (80+kg) takes on Kazakhstan's Dina Iskambekova. Thokchom S. Chanu (75kg) has received a bye and will begin her campaign in the semi-finals.