Min Woo Lee joins elite field for DP World India Championship

Lee will tee off alongside stars including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy and 2026 Open champion Ryan Fox when the Delhi Golf Club hosts the event from October 15 to 18.

The 28-year-old Lee, who turned professional in 2019, claimed his first DP World Tour title in 2020 at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open. He won two more titles, including a Rolex Series triumph in Scotland the following year.

The Perth native sealed his first PGA Tour title when he edged out world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Major champion Gary Woodland to win the Texas Children's Houston Open last season.