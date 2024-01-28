Min Udhayanidhi felicitates GM Vaishali

CHENNAI: In the build-up to the Candidates tournament in Canada later this year, Grandmasters R Vaishali, R Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh D were felicitated by the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday.

The trio of Vaishali, Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh form part of the elite group of players who will represent India, and take part at the prestigious Candidates tournament to take on the world champion Ding Liren for the world title.Each of the three were awarded with a prize money of Rs 15 lakhs ahead of the Candidates, which will take place in April.