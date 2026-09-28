Miller and Bavuma tons earn South Africa 32-run win in 2nd ODI vs Australia to win cricket series

South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Miller hit a belligerent 142 runs off 93 balls to notch his eighth ODI hundred and Bavuma scored 103, his sixth century in the 50-over ODI format, as South Africa finished at an impressive 365-9.

Australia's Jack Edwards, playing in only his second ODI, grabbed 5-67 and Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed Aiden Markram off the first ball for a golden duck, took 3-70, also in 10 overs.

Australia, which preferred to chase for the second straight game after winning the toss, was 333 all out in the final over.