Mikel Oyarzabal's 2 goals send dominant Spain past Austria 3-0, into round of 16 at World Cup

“I’m happy to have helped the team for us to go through another round,” Oyarzabal said. “Now just rest and get ready for the next one. It was a complicated match. We knew that it was going to be difficult against a very physical team, but we had a very good day and played a good match.” La Roja will next face the winner of Portugal’s match against Croatia in Dallas on Monday in the round of 16.

Lamine Yamal had four of Spain’s 10 shots on goal while getting wild cheers from the pro-Spanish sellout crowd at SoFi Stadium.

The 18-year-old Barcelona sensation played his longest stretch of the tournament before coming off in the 85th minute, moments after Austria defender David Alaba deflected Yamal’s hard shot off the goal line.

Spain got its marquee offense from Oyarzabal, the Real Sociedad captain who doubled his goal total at this year's World Cup by opening the scoring in the 36th minute and clinching the victory in the 89th. Marc Cucurella had assists on both of Oyarzabal's goals, demonstrating an excellent connection from the left side.