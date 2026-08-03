Mike Smith takes over as Pakistan's batting coach

Smith, a level-4 batting coach, has extensive experience with T20 cricket franchises, notably working with several teams in the Pakistan Super League.

A reliable source in the PCB said the agreement with Smith was verbally done after he was shortlisted from a list of candidates who applied for the batting coach's position after an advertisement was put out by the PCB.

Smith is expected to be given the green signal to join the Pakistan team in England later this month where three Tests are scheduled from August 19.