Mikaela Greig called into New Zealand women’s squad for first T2OI against England

DUNEDIN: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named Mikaela Greig as a replacement for Sophie Devine for the first T20I against England women’s at the University of Otago Oval starting on Tuesday.

With both Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr tied up with commitments in the Women's Premier League (WPL). In their absence, Greig was chosen alongside Georgia Plimmer to bolster the squad for the crucial series opener.

Greig has featured for New Zealand A in both the recent T20 matches against England A in Queenstown and would make her international debut if selected in the playing XI on Tuesday.

Ben Sawyer, the head coach of New Zealand women’s team expressed confidence in Greig's capabilities emphasizing her contributions to the Central Hinds and her impressive outings for New Zealand A.

“Mikaela has been impressive for the Central Hinds all summer and deserves an opportunity to join the group for the first time,” said Sawyer.

“She’s shown this season that she possesses power and hitting ability which are important qualities in T20 cricket and we believe she has the ability to contribute if selected in the XI tomorrow.”

Plimmer and Greig will remain in Dunedin after tomorrow’s match and reassemble with the New Zealand A one-day squad on Thursday ahead of the first 50-over match against England A at University of Otago Oval on Saturday.

Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr will assemble with the New Zealand women’s cricket team on Wednesday ahead of the second T20I against England at Saxton Oval on Friday.

New Zealand women’s squad for first T20I against England

Suzie Bates ©, Eden Carson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Izzy Gaze (wk). Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu