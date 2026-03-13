MIKA to host international Karting competition in September

Announcing this at the MMSC Annual Awards Function to honour the 2025 National Racing Championship winners here on Thursday, MMSC Vice-President Vicky Chadhok said: “The Arrive-and-Drive competition in September at the MIKA circuit, will be one of the three rounds and we will see karters from across the globe competing, and it is the first of its kind in India.”

Another first for MMSC will be a 4x4 off-road facility, also at the Madras International Circuit facility in Sriperumbudur. “That apart, we have plans to introduce the Crosscars into the Indian motorsport ecosystem.