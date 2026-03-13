MIKA to host international Karting competition in September

CHENNAI: The Madras Motor Sports Club will host India’s first-ever international karting competition, the FIA-CIK Arrive and Drive, in September at its Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in September this year.
Announcing this at the MMSC Annual Awards Function to honour the 2025 National Racing Championship winners here on Thursday, MMSC Vice-President Vicky Chadhok said: “The Arrive-and-Drive competition in September at the MIKA circuit, will be one of the three rounds and we will see karters from across the globe competing, and it is the first of its kind in India.”
Another first for MMSC will be a 4x4 off-road facility, also at the Madras International Circuit facility in Sriperumbudur. “That apart, we have plans to introduce the Crosscars into the Indian motorsport ecosystem.
First of the crosscar is expected at the MIC shortly and we will be adding another four or five of these vehicles that will be seen in a club championship. Later, this will be developed into a National Championship,” Chandhok added.
In another incentive to young racers, the winner of 2025 MRF Formula 2000 championship will be awarded an all-expense paid test drive with Double R Formula 3 team run by former World F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen and Steve Robertson.
“This is a big step up for the MRF F2000 winner in terms of experience and exposure,” Chandhok pointed out. In conclusion, he said: “We also thank MRF Tyres, Honda and TVS for their active involvement in our National Championships.”