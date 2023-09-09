Mignon du Preez joins Brisbane Heat for WBBL

BRISBANE: Former South African captain Mignon du Preez joined Brisbane Heat for the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Saturday. According to the Brisbane Heat's press release, the 34-year-old right hander opted to bypass the inaugural WBBL International player draft last weekend and link with the Heat as a direct nomination for WBBL.

A creative stroke-maker, du Preez has played 93 WBBL games across six seasons with the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes, scoring 2292 runs at a strike rate of 114. As South African captain, she led the Proteas in 46 ODIs, 50 T20Is and a Test match.

At international level, du Preez scored 1805 runs in 114 T20I appearances, amassed 3760 runs in 154 One Day Internationals and produced a century in her only Test match.

She played in four ICC Women’s World Cup campaigns, including last year’s tournament in India, and announced her retirement from international cricket in December. Star New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr and English batter Bess Heath are the Heat’s other overseas players for the WBBL that gets underway next month. Brisbane Heat head coach Ashley Noffke expressed his delight at securing the signature of du Preez.

Ash Noffke, Minnie is a proven match-winner with the bat, especially in Australian conditions; she is a calm and composed leader and a great person, so naturally we are thrilled to have her joining the Heat for the summer.

“She’s playing well in the Caribbean Premier League at the moment, and we’re looking forward to her coming over next month to join the preparations for the WBBL. The squad is coming together well and we’re looking forward to the games,’’ Noffke said.