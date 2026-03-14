Midfielder Manisha’s precise penalty strike propels India into final against England

Midfielder Manisha netted the decisive goal in the 40th minute after a fiercely contested first quarter, with both sides locked in a tight battle, relentlessly vying for possession.

India, having already secured a spot in the World Cup to be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30 this year, began assertively with a couple of powerful circle entries, but Italy quickly responded, mounting aggressive attacks and creating several promising goal-scoring opportunities.

However, India seized the momentum in the second quarter, with the hosts exploiting sharp flank runs, attacking in numbers, and making key circle entries to assert control over the game.

In the 18th minute, India won the first penalty corner of the game but Navneet Kaur’s shot at goal was stopped well by Italian goalkeeper Lucia Ines Caruso.