Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, Andrew Puttick resign from Pakistan cricket

LAHORE: Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick on Thursday resigned from their respective positions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

In April 2023, Arthur was appointed Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team while Bradburn was announced head coach of the Pakistan national men’s side earlier last year. Former South Africa cricketer Puttick was Pakistan’s batting coach since April 2023.

Prior to his recent stint, Arthur was the head coach of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team from 2016 to 2019 during which Pakistan attained the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test team rankings and won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In international cricket, Arthur has also served as the head coach of South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka.

57-year-old Bradburn, who had previously represented New Zealand in 18 international matches from 1990 to 2001, served as the fielding coach of the Pakistan men’s team from 2018 to 2020 before taking up the Head of High-Performance Coaching role at NCA till October 2021.

Under his tenure as head coach, Pakistan achieved the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI team rankings. Earlier, on January 8 Grant Bradburn stepped down from his role as Pakistan's high-performance coach ahead of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

The reshuffling of coaching positions followed Pakistan's early exit from the 2023 World Cup, leading to Bradburn's relocation to the NCA.

All three individuals informed the Pakistan Cricket Board of their decision to leave their respective jobs by the end of January 2024. The decision was taken amicably between all the stakeholders. The PCB wishes them well in their future endeavors and is grateful for their services.