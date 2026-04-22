MI vs CSK: IPL’s biggest rivalry, El Clasico, is back

While both teams, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, might find themselves reeling at the foot of the IPL 2026 points table, the fixture still remains widely celebrated.

Cast back your memories as a kid. There’s a very good chance that you sat yourself in one position hoping (or in some cases, praying) that your team outplays the other. If CSK started the trophy trend in 2010, with back-to-back titles, MI caught up sooner or later, finishing the decade with five titles of their own.

One thing that always ensued, whether you were watching from Chennai supporting MI, or from Thane, supporting CSK, was that there was always this growing tension during the clash. There’s a good chance that you would have chewed your nails off, watching Kieron Pollard torment the team in yellow, or MS Dhoni finishing things off in style against the Men in Blue.

Usually, both teams head into this fixture on a high but as it has turned out over the past few years, CSK find themselves in a bit of muddle. A confusion you may add, given the injury-ridden campaign that they have had. Not to forget, their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad isn’t in the greatest of forms – which adds to the franchise’s pressure.

MI found themselves in a similar position not too long ago but briefly were able to escape after their 99-run win over Gujarat Titans, on Monday. But what makes this rivalry much more decorated than the other is how each team finds ways to outmaneuver and tactically outplay each other.

While things are falling right in place for Mumbai, the same can’t be said about the struggling Super Kings, who need more than just a change given their position at the foot of the IPL 2026 table.