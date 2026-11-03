MI, PBKS in talks for high-profile trade involving Hardik and Arshdeep

The script did not go as per plan for Hardik after moving back to Mumbai Indians in the 2024 season as captain, replacing the long-serving Rohit Sharma.

The five-time champions failed to make the play-offs twice in three seasons since Hardik took over leadership of the storied franchise.

Hardik's name has been linked to Kolkata Knight Riders as well following a disappointing 2026 season but an IPL source told PTI that there is a strong possibility of him going to Punjab Kings. Rohit is expected to regain the MI captaincy for the 2027 edition.

"Talks are going on. Both parties (MI and PBKS) are keen to make it happen. Having said that, it is not a done deal yet," the source told PTI.

It can't be an easy call for PBKS to let go of Arshdeep, who has had a long association with the franchise. His exploits in the IPL have propelled him to the international stage and he is currently the leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format.