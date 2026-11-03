MI, PBKS in talks for high-profile trade involving Hardik and Arshdeep

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings are in "advanced talks" with Mumbai Indians to trade pacer Arshdeep Singh for star all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the IPL auction later this month.
The script did not go as per plan for Hardik after moving back to Mumbai Indians in the 2024 season as captain, replacing the long-serving Rohit Sharma.
The five-time champions failed to make the play-offs twice in three seasons since Hardik took over leadership of the storied franchise.
Hardik's name has been linked to Kolkata Knight Riders as well following a disappointing 2026 season but an IPL source told PTI that there is a strong possibility of him going to Punjab Kings. Rohit is expected to regain the MI captaincy for the 2027 edition.
"Talks are going on. Both parties (MI and PBKS) are keen to make it happen. Having said that, it is not a done deal yet," the source told PTI.
It can't be an easy call for PBKS to let go of Arshdeep, who has had a long association with the franchise. His exploits in the IPL have propelled him to the international stage and he is currently the leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format.
Shreyas Iyer has had a decent run as PBKS captain over the past two seasons. Last year, Punjab Kings reached their first final since 2014.
They had a stellar first half in 2026 before a steep slide in the second half cost them a play-off berth.
With Shreyas to continue as captain, Hardik can only join PBKS as a player.
"The bowling in the second half was a major issue for PBKS. That is one area Ricky and Shreyas want to address at the auction. With Iyer as captain, Hardik will come in only as a player and that has been conveyed clearly," the source added.
PBKS would love to use the all-round services of Hardik who has not played since the last IPL due to multiple injury breakdowns.
With the BCCI extending the player retention deadline to November 17, both teams have enough time to execute the trade.
It has been learned that PBKS could also let go of Marcus Stoinis and Nehal Wadhera ahead of the mini-auction in Goa on December 16.