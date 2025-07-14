MI New York beat Washington Freedom to lift MLC Trophy 

DALLAS: MI New York clinched their second Major League Cricket Trophy in three years defeating Washington Freedom by five runs with former South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock smashing a fine half-century at the Grand Prairie Stadium here.

De Kock's 46-ball 77, studded with six boundaries and four sixes, helped MI New York, owned by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, to a competitive 180 for 7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Washington Freedom could only manage 175/4 despite New Zealand opening batter Rachin Ravindra's quick-fire 70 (41 balls) and country-mate Glenn Phillips unbeaten 34-ball 48.

MI New York openers Monank Patel (28) and De Kock laid the platform for a fighting total with a 72-run stand before West Indian Nichola Pooran (21) and De Kock put up another half-century partnership.

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson (3/21) was the most successful Washington Freedom bowler, accounting for both the openers and the dangerous Kieron Pollard for a duck.

Washington Freedom were off to a bad start, losing opener Mitchell Owen and Andries Gous for duck before Ravindra and Jack Edwards steadied the innings with an 84-run third-wicket stand.

But the departure of Ravindra as he tried to go for a big hit to accelerate the run-rate in the 16th over saw Washington Freedom lose the way.

This is Mumbai Indians' 13th major title globally, and their third in 2025, following MI Cape Town's SA20 win and the Mumbai Indians Women's triumph in the WPL earlier this year.

Brief scores: MI New York 180 for 7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 77, Lockie Ferguson 3/21) beat Washington Freedom 175 for 5 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 70, Glenn Phillips 48 not out; Trent Boult 2/32, Rushil Ugarkar 2/32).