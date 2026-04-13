MI need to look beyond Bumrah's four overs: Faf

Mumbai Indians, perennial slow-starters, have lost three games on the bounce after winning their tournament opener.

On Sunday night, they conceded 240 runs against RCB but failed to chase them down.

Pacer Bumrah is their trump card but is yet to pick up a wicket in four games. Du Plessis reckons MI need to look beyond Bumrah's four overs and use their pace spearhead judiciously at the same time.