MHC refuses to quash dismissal order against TNSTC assistant manager

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to quash the service dismissal order of an assistant manager of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Salem as he maneuvered to send call letters to 19 candidates, who were not recommended by the employment exchange.



Petitioner Dhakshinamoorthy moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the State to quash the service dismissal order and reinstate him to the service with back wages.

The petitioner is not just slipshod in his supervision and unscrupulous, but also failed to control the recruitment activities of his subordinates hence the dismissal order cannot be quashed, wrote Justice RMT Teekaa Raman while dismissing the petition.

In 2007 when the petitioner was in the post of section officer at the Dharmapuri regional office, he managed to send call letters to 19 candidates not recommended by the employment exchange and 15 among them being appointed as conductors in the respondent corporation.

In 2008 the district employment officer, Dharmapuri found the malpractice and set the disciplinary action in motion against the petitioner. Later, he was dismissed from his service during the time he was promoted to assistant manager at Salem.

Aggrieved by the dismissal the petitioner moved the MHC, however, the judge refused to quash the dismissal order.