Mexico ends a 40-year knockout drought, beats Ecuador 2-0 to reach the round of 16

In Qatar 2022, they were eliminated in the group stage for the first time since Argentina '78.

Mexico will play another home match Sunday against the winner of Wednesday's match between England and Congo.

The match started one hour after the original scheduled time due to a thunderstorm.

It was the second match of the tournament affected by weather. A storm during the France-Iraq match at Philadelphia on June 22 caused a 2-hour, 11-minute suspension at the end of the first half.