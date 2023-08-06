Messi's American dream

CHENNAI: The MLS (Major League Soccer) in the United States witnessed a monumental shift in its landscape when the reigning world champion, Lionel Messi, decided to take his prowess across the Atlantic and join the league. It was an unprecedented moment in the history of American soccer, and fans across the nation eagerly awaited the arrival of the Argentine maestro.



The news of Messi’s arrival spread like wildfire, igniting a frenzy of excitement and anticipation among soccer enthusiasts. Ticket sales skyrocketed as die-hard fans and casual spectators alike clamoured to witness Messi’s mesmerizing skills on the field. MLS stadiums filled to capacity, and television ratings soared to new heights, making MLS games one of the most-watched sporting events in the country.

Reports suggest that tickets for Messi’s first away fixture in the country that will be played against FC Dallas on Sunday at the Toyota Stadium sold out in just 10 minutes.

Football had already been growing in popularity in the United States, but Messi’s presence took it to a whole new level. Sponsors and advertisers recognized the immense potential and appeal of the world-renowned player and scrambled to secure lucrative deals with him and the league. The influx of sponsorships from tech giants Apple and brand partnerships injected an enormous amount of revenue into the MLS, allowing clubs to invest in building the sport in the country.

Messi’s impact wasn’t just limited to the field; he also became a cultural phenomenon. Inter Miami’s jerseys flew off the store shelves, and his image adorned billboards, magazines, and social media feeds all over the world. The tags “mesSI and Muchachos” became a buzzword, describing the phenomenon of increased interest and engagement of sport in the country.

Inter Miami even went to the extent where it composed its own rendition of the Muchachos song, which served as the anthem for Argentinian fans during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As the new season starts to take shape, Messi’s presence continues to elevate the league’s standard of play. Top-tier players from around the world are enticed by the prospect of sharing the pitch with the great Argentine, the likes of former world champion Sergio Busquets and Champions League winner Jordi Alba are the latest additions to the MLS franchise.

As Messi has continued to exhibit his timeless brilliance on the field, MLS teams have thrived both domestically and internationally. The league gained recognition on the global stage, attracting more international viewership and in a statement by Apple spokesperson Tom Neumayr, explained that the week of July 19-26th had the three most watched matches on the MLS pass with a viewership of more than 100 countries.

After his heroics in his debut match against Cruz Azul, when his stoppage time free-kick secured all three points for Inter Miami, Messi has become a household name in Miami. Legendary players from different sports such as Lebron James and Serena Williams were ecstatic, and Inter Miami’s co-owner David Beckham was moved to tears after Messi’s late winner. Messi also scored a brace against Orlando City earlier this week which guided Inter Miami to the round of 16 in the Leagues Cup.

There is no stopping Messi as he has scored 5 goals in 204 minutes of play which averages to 2.2 goals per 90 minutes.

Messi’s Inter Miami takes on FC Dallas on August 6 which has already set the tone for an exciting duel between the teams. If Inter Miami manages a win against FC Dallas, it will secure a home quarter-final spot in the Leagues Cup.