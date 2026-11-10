Messi voted to World XI by players again as Spain dominates men's and women's lineups

At age 39, the Argentina icon was elected to the team as part a four-superstar attack alongside Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal. Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane missed out.

This is Messi's 18th year appearing in the XI and he was last chosen in 2023.

The Inter Miami forward also was the only men's World XI selection playing for a club outside Europe. Paris Saint-Germain's Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi was the only other selection from a national team outside Europe.

Spain's World Cup champion squads dominated with four players including 19-year-old Yamal voted on the men's team and five on the Women's World XI, including three-time Ballon d'Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, also announced Monday by the Netherlands-based union.

The women's team also had five players from European champion England and none again from the United States. FIFPRO said more than 6,500 women players from 64 countries voted.

Orlando Pride and Zambia forward Barbra Banda was the only team member with an African or North and South American connection.