Messi to leave PSG at end of season

PARIS: Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club, manager Christophe Galtier said on Thursday. Galtier announced that PSG’s final Ligue 1 match of the season against Clermont on Saturday would be Messi’s last game at the Parc des Princes. “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier said. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.” PSG recruited Messi in August 2021 with the ambition to finally win the Champions League, but could not break the jinx in Europe’s top-tier club competition. Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country and has been linked with a lucrative move there. There has also been talk of a return to Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career, or a move to the United States to play in the Major League Soccer.