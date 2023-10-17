Messi still reeling with injury ahead of Peru match

SAO PAULO: Lionel Messi’s involvement in a 1-0 win over Paraguay last week doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be fit for Argentina’s next game in World Cup qualifying against Peru.

Messi played most of the second half against Paraguay last Thursday despite struggling with muscular pains in the weeks leading up to the game.

Argentina trained on Sunday and it cannot be confirmed whether the 36-year-old Messi will play against Peru. He took part of the morning session at the national team’s training ground, but has been feeling muscular pains in his right leg that has sidelined him for several MLS matches for his club, Inter Miami.

If Messi plays at Peru, coach Lionel Scaloni might have to remove either Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez from the line-up that beat Paraguay. Keeping the captain in the starting line-up will likely mean Argentina playing Nico Gonzalez again in Lima.

Messi came in for Julian Alvarez in the 52nd minute against Paraguay last week.