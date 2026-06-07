Messi sits out Argentina's friendly against Honduras while managing muscle fatigue, hamstring strain

Messi, who turns 39 in three weeks, was active after warming up with his teammates at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M before the game. He stayed on the bench, though, watching from the sideline as Argentina won 2-0.

The team has said Messi's recovery time will depend on “his clinical and functional progress.” Argentina next plays Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, on Tuesday in a final World Cup tune-up before resuming its training in Kansas City.