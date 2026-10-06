Messi set for emotional Argentina farewell in Buenos Aires friendly vs Benin

The 39-year-old superstar will play his final match for Argentina on Tuesday — a friendly against Benin at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires — marking a pivotal moment in the country's football.

Messi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, including the 2022 World Cup title, two more World Cup finals (2014, 2026), two Copa América trophies (2021, 2024), an Olympic gold medal (2008), and 125 goals as the national team's all-time leading scorer.

His international retirement raises an inevitable question: Can Argentina remain among the global elite, or is a long trophy drought — reminiscent of the 35-year dry spell following Diego Maradona's departure — on the horizon?

“Messi leaves behind something unequaled,” national coach Lionel Scaloni says. “We have to keep playing, but the feeling of having him on the pitch is unique. I've never seen anyone else convey what he does on a football field, and that is what we're going to miss.”