Messi scores twice as Miami beats Columbus 5-1

FORT LAUDERDALE: Inter Miami was in a midseason slump just a week ago. Lionel Messi made sure it didn't last long.

Messi scored for the fifth time in three Major League Soccer matches to help Inter Miami rout the Columbus Crew 5-1 on Saturday night for its second straight win.

Messi played a role in each of Miami's goals. He scored twice — in the 15th and 24th minutes — giving him 10 goals this season, which leads his team and is tied for third in MLS. He set up Tadeo Allende's goal in the 13th, Fafa Picault in the 89th and was also involved in Luis Suarez's score in the 64th.

That makes it two straight matches that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has recorded at least two goals and an assist. His 16 goal contributions are the most in the league.

Miami was the more aggressive team early. The Herons had seven shots — four on goal — in the first 25 minutes against a Columbus team that does not give up many. The Crew entered Saturday ranked eighth in MLS with just 19 goals allowed.

Miami will face Al Ahly of Egypt on June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium, the home stadium of the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Before that, Messi will join the Argentina national team for World Cup qualifiers against Chile on June 5 and Colombia on June 10.