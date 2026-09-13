Messi scores his 19th MLS goal as Inter Miami draws 2-2 with Nashville

Messi appeared to have Miami on its way to its first win over Nashville this season when he scored with a left-footed shot to make it 2-1 in the 62nd. Nashville's Sam Surridge equalized with his second goal of the night just a minute into stoppage time to keep his club unbeaten in four meetings with Miami this season.

The draw also kept Nashville nine points ahead of second-place Miami in the Eastern Conference standings.

Nashville struck just four minutes into the match when Surridge finished Andy Najar's pass for his 14th goal of the season.