Messi scores a brace against Peru

LIMA: Lionel Messi proved he is back to full fitness after scoring both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Peru in its 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Messi, who was included in the squad despite having been sidelined in recent weeks with a muscle problem, came on as a substitute in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Paraguay but was on the pitch from the start of the game in Lima.

The 36-year-old put the world champions ahead in the 32nd minute with a superb first-time shot after an assist from Nicolas Gonzalez, and made it 2-0 few minutes later with a fierce finish from Enzo Fernandez’s pass.

Messi was denied a hat-trick in the second half after he had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

The result at Estadio Nacional in Lima keeps Argentina’s perfect start to the South American zone qualifiers intact. Lionel Scaloni’s men now have four wins from as many matches and hold a five-point lead over second-placed Uruguay.

Venezuela cruised past Chile 3-0, Paraguay beat 1-0 Bolivia and Ecuador draw 0-0 against Colombia.

Argentina, who remain at the top of the CONMEBOL standings, will host Uruguay on Nov. 16 before taking on Brazil five days later.

Peru face Bolivia and Venezuela in the next round of qualifiers.