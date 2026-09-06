Messi logs 2 assists for Inter Miami in first match since retiring from international soccer

Messi had two assists for Inter Miami on Saturday night as his MLS club played Atlanta United to a 2-2 draw in his first match since announcing that his time playing for his native Argentina is done.

Luis Suárez and Casemiro scored for Inter Miami, which is second in the Eastern Conference and 10 points behind first-place Nashville with 11 matches left in the regular season.

Casemiro headed home a corner from Messi to open the scoring in the 32nd minute. Miguel Almirón equalized for Atlanta a couple minutes later before Messi lofted a pass toward Telasco Segovia, who set up Suárez's 12th goal of the season — a right-footed shot from the center of the box just before halftime.