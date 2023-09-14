Messi-less Argentina cruises past Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers

LA PAZ: Argentina rested its captain Lionel Messi but they still made light work of Bolivia as they won 3-0 to claim its second victory of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Angel Di Maria took over as captain in Messi’s absence and shone, providing two assists in the first half.

“It’s two games in, we knew it was important to get six points for what’s to come,” the 35-year-old Di Maria told media post match. “To be handed the captain’s armband by the best player in the world is unbelievable, I’m very proud.”

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez made it 1-0 after half an hour when he met Di Maria’s cross with a close-range finish to score his third international goal.

“I’m a bit choked, the high altitude feels a lot, but I adapted well,” Fernandez said after his first match in La Paz, the world’s highest capital city at 3625 metres above sea level.

“The game is like that, it’s hard to catch my breath but I felt very good.”

Bolivia were dealt another blow five minutes later as they were reduced to 10 men after Roberto Fernandez was given a red card for an ugly tackle on Cristian Romero.

Nicolas Tagliafico doubled the lead and scored his first goal for World Cup holders Argentina with a header from a Di Maria free kick in the 42nd minute, before Nicolas Gonzalez’s powerful strike sealed the win in the 83rd.

Marquinhos’s late goal bags 3 points for Brazil

Brazil made it two wins from two in qualifiers on Tuesday after a late goal from Marquinhos earned it a 1-0 win over Peru in Lima. Brazil, which crushed Bolivia 5-1 at home on Friday, moved level on six points with rival Argentina at the top of the South American qualifying standings.

Interim coach Fernando Diniz’s side dominated possession and attacking opportunities early in the game but Raphinha and Richarlison saw goals ruled out for offside in the first half. With the game heading towards a scoreless draw defender Marquinhos headed home Neymar’s corner at the near post to seal the win in the 90th minute.