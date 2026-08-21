Messi inspires Argentina hockey skipper Rey at sixth World Cup

The Talismanic Messi led Argentina to three FIFA World Cup finals in four editions, with the Albiceleste finishing runners-up to Spain in the summit clash last month.

Like Messi, Rey is appearing in his sixth World Cup and the veteran defender sees his role extending beyond his own performance.

"I am playing my sixth World Cup, like Lionel Messi, and I am in a position to share my experience with the young players and all the things I have learnt," Rey told PTI.

Rey, who was part of Argentina's gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said the country's football success under Messi has reinforced a simple sporting philosophy: never give up.