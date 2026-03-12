Messi held pointless as Inter Miami and Nashville play to scoreless draw in CONCACAF Champions Cup

The teams will meet again on March 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to decide which squad advances to the quarterfinal round.

Entering the contest, Messi had scored in six straight games against Nashville, dating to April 20, 2024, posting 12 goals and five assists in that stretch. Messi was held without a point for the second time in four games after being held off the scoresheet in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Feb. 21.

Messi had a chance, finishing with a shot and completing 79% of his passes. His scoring opportunity came in the 55th minute as he came streaking down the left side and got off a shot that was saved by Nashville goalkeeper Bruan Schwake.