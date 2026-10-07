Messi caps Argentina farewell with a penalty and 2 assists in a 3-0 win over Benin

Orchestrating the win

Following a corner kick taken by Messi, defender Nicolás Otamendi connected with a header to open the scoring in the 48th minute. Messi then provided an assist to young talent Nicolás Paz, who paid tribute to the star with an exquisite left-foot finish in the 61st.

Ten minutes later, Messi buried a left-foot penalty into the top corner, adding to his tally as the Albiceleste's all-time leading scorer.

“Olé, olé, Messi,” the crowd chanted in his honor.

Passing the torch

Despite still playing at a high level at age 39, Messi announced on Aug. 31 that the end of his time with Argentina was set.

Messi played his final match — his 208th for Argentina — amid a spectacular fireworks display. He wore a special edition Albiceleste jersey featuring wider vertical stripes than the standard design, a giant sun, and a golden No. 10 on the back. The back detail featured a goat's horns in the print — a nod to the “GOAT,” referencing both the animal and his status as the “Greatest of All Time.”

Ten minutes after kickoff in the international friendly, the referee paused the match to honor the Argentine captain. Rivals and teammates approached to greet him while fans rose for a standing ovation. Messi raised his hand in acknowledgment.

After the match ended, he thanked his teammates for the titles they had won and left them with a directive: “We need to build a strong, united group because there are people who want the national team to fail, and we shouldn't give them the satisfaction."

From heartbreak to World Cup glory

A successor to the legendary Diego Maradona, Messi made his senior national team debut in 2005. His journey was fraught with frustration until 2022, when he finally lifted the World Cup — a triumph that secured his place in the pantheon of the sport's greatest players and cemented his status as a national hero in Argentina.

Accompanied by his sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, Messi was overcome with emotion as the Argentine national anthem played, sung by a veteran of the 1982 Falklands War. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez tried to comfort him by placing an arm around his shoulders.