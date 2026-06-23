Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with 17th and 18th goals in Argentina win

The record goal came in the 38th minute and two days before Messi's 39th birthday, and amid the concern of an ailing father back at home. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi has scored – joining France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho as only players to do so.

Messi had equalled Germany striker Miroslav Klose for the most goals in the World Cup at 16 with his first hat-trick at the tournament in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in the Group J opener last Tuesday night in Kansas City.

He first had a chance to set the record in the ninth minute against Austria on Monday, but he missed a penalty kick.

Argentina advanced to the knockout round by winning its first two group games, with Messi scoring all five of the team's goals so far in his sixth World Cup.

Messi added his 18th World Cup goal in stoppage time when he shot one through several defenders after the first attempt was turned away by goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.