Messi, billed as favourite to win 8th Ballon d'Or

CHENNAI: The Ballon d'Or, one of the most prestigious awards in the world of football, will be awarded this Monday at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, an event that brings together lovers of the sport from around the world and attracts the attention of millions of fans to find out the best football player in the world.

The winner will be announced on Monday, all bets are on one name, Lionel Messi.

In the men's category, the Argentine legend is one of the big favourites to win the award. Messi, who has already won the Ballon d'Or seven times, had an outstanding performance in the 2022-23 season, particularly with his country's national team.

Messi will be competing against the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe who had a good season throught 2022-23. Haaland was instrumental in helping Manchester City win the treble last season.