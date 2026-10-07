Merino comes up clutch again for Spain as Kane marks record-setting match with 2 goals for England

Merino gets Spain out of trouble again

Time and again, Merino delivers off the bench for his country.

At the recent World Cup, he netted a stoppage-time winner over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the round of 16 and then in the 88th minute to see off Belgium in the quarterfinals a few days later.

Two years earlier, Spain's progress to the Euro 2024 title included a win over Germany in the quarterfinals sealed by Merino's 119th-minute winner.

On Tuesday, there he was again, dancing around the corner flag — to mimic his father Miguel's goalscoring celebration from the early 1990s — after coming to Spain's rescue against Croatia.

“He understands these moments in a match so well,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. “He's got that gift for goals and important ones, too.”

His first goal was a lovely sidefooted finish after Merino received a short pass in the area from Dani Olmo. The second, scored when Croatia was down to 10 men after Perišic's sending-off for two yellow cards, was a rising shot that flew into the roof of the net.

Spain is now undefeated in 42 matches dating back to a loss to Colombia in March 2024 and is still setting the standard in world soccer.

Kane the best England player to ever wear the shirt,' says Bellingham

England coach Thomas Tuchel said this week he was running out of superlatives for Kane, and the striker's teammates think the same.

“There's not much more you can say that hasn't already been said," England star Jude Bellingham said after Kane inspired the team to a third straight win and the brink of the Nations League quarterfinals.

“He is the best England player to ever wear the shirt and it is an honor to play with him."