Mercedes yet to offer new deal to Lewis Hamilton as 2023 contract ends

LONDON: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's contract with Mercedes will end after the 2023 Formula 1 season concludes. Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team is yet to offer a new contract to Lewis Hamilton.

According to the official website of Sky Sports, "Lewis Hamilton's new contract with Mercedes will be finalised and could be announced at the British Grand Prix."

Further stating, "Hamilton's current deal expires at the end of this year and he held talks with team principal Toto Wolff about his future earlier this month."

Ahead of last week's Canadian Grand Prix, Wolff revealed "We are talking more days than weeks" regarding Hamilton's future at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to win a race since December 2021. His form had been wavering and due to technical and mechanical issues, Lewis Hamilton is not being able to form upto his standards.

As per the official website of Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton said, "We had a good meeting just recently. They are very complex contracts. It's not just a simple driving contract."

He further added, "Right now I'm planning to be here and racing for a decent chunk of time. You have just got to explore all avenues in the sense of how you can continue to expand your partnership with such a great organisation. It's not as easy as just saying 'go ahead', and I don't have to be in a rush."

While concluding Hamilton said, "We have talked several times. We have a great relationship. It will get done when it's done. If that's next week, in a month's time, as long as it's done I'm not really bothered."



