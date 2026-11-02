Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest champion in F1 history at age 20

MEXICO CITY: After crossing the finish line of the Mexico City Grand Prix behind race winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, F1 history-maker Kimi Antonelli placed his hands on the steering wheel and his voice cracked as he said, “We did it, we did it.”
Although the 20-year-old Mercedes driver finished third in the Mexican capital on Sunday, he became the youngest champion in the history of Formula 1.
“I'm still trying to realize and understand what just happened, when you work so hard and then you finally achieve it is truly special,” said Antonelli, who was joined by his parents and younger sister. “All the emotions come, to be able to witness this moment with my family is a moment I will always remember.”
Antonelli, who secured the title with four races remaining, said the final lap was complicated by the excitement of what he had achieved — he began to savor it even before crossing the finish line.
“I think I lost two seconds because I could not see ahead, I think I saw two Ferraris,” he said with a smile. “It was very special, a lot of memories went through my mind at that moment, and I let it all out after achieving one of my biggest dreams.
Antonelli, the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953, took an unassailable lead in the standings over teammate George Russell and Ferrari's Hamilton.
Sebastian Vettel was the previous youngest champion at age 23 in 2010.
Although the Italian driver knew, after winning the United States Grand Prix, that the title was firmly within his grasp, his first few days in Mexico were not easy; he fell ill, even though he claimed on Sunday to be in his best physical shape.
But the greatest challenge was the mental battle that came with having the achievement so close within reach.
“The weekend has not been easy; I kept hearing the same thing over and over again. It is not easy to hear congratulations on a win when the job is not yet done. But hearing it repeatedly made me realize that I could actually achieve it.”
Verstappen, meanwhile, claimed his sixth victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, further cementing his affinity with the circuit.
“The Max-ico' Grand Prix will be a great name to call it,” Verstappen said with a laugh. “To be honest I love the city and the fans, but I have no idea why I have won it six years, it just happened. It always comes together for me here.”
“For 73 years, our country has waited for this moment, and today an entire nation will celebrate one of its own reaching the very pinnacle of our sport,” said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
“Today, his name joins the legends of our sport. A new chapter in Formula 1 history has been written, and I firmly believe this is only the beginning of an extraordinary legacy.”
The race was stopped on lap 46 with a red flag after Valtteri Bottas crashed into the wall at the first corner, following issues with his right-side suspension.
Cadillac reported that the driver was given “further medical assessments as a precaution.” Bottas had got out of the car unaided and waved to the fans before leaving the track.
At the restart, Verstappen was first — followed by Charles Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Lando Norris and Russell — and the Red Bull driver did not let the win slip away.
After Mexico, F1 will head to Brazil and then to Las Vegas. It remains uncertain whether the final two scheduled Grands Prix — in Qatar and Abu Dhabi — will take place, given instability in the region.
Hamilton, who had secured pole position on Saturday, lost it on the fourth lap while battling for the lead with Leclerc. Hamilton briefly went off track, dropping back to third place.
The maneuver between the two Ferrari drivers was investigated, resulting in a five-second penalty for Leclerc — a decision that left seven-time world champion Hamilton fuming.
“The stewards are basically handing Charles this win. We agreed in the drivers' briefing,” Hamilton said. “The problem with a 5-second penalty is that he's got clean air and doesn't have to manage (the car) like the rest of us. He should have just given the position back.”
Shortly before the red flag caused by Bottas' crash, Hamilton radioed, “We've got problems ... big, big problems.” On pulling into the garage, he appeared visibly frustrated with his team.
Leclerc said after the race that he wanted to give the position back to Hamilton, but Verstappen got between them.
“At that point it did not matter because Max passed us and the race was done,” Hamilton said. “I am happy, but we lost valuable points we could have easily been 1-2 today, but your teammate works against you, we just have to figure it out and something needs to change for sure.”