Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest champion in F1 history at age 20

Although the 20-year-old Mercedes driver finished third in the Mexican capital on Sunday, he became the youngest champion in the history of Formula 1.

“I'm still trying to realize and understand what just happened, when you work so hard and then you finally achieve it is truly special,” said Antonelli, who was joined by his parents and younger sister. “All the emotions come, to be able to witness this moment with my family is a moment I will always remember.”

Antonelli, who secured the title with four races remaining, said the final lap was complicated by the excitement of what he had achieved — he began to savor it even before crossing the finish line.

“I think I lost two seconds because I could not see ahead, I think I saw two Ferraris,” he said with a smile. “It was very special, a lot of memories went through my mind at that moment, and I let it all out after achieving one of my biggest dreams.

Antonelli, the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953, took an unassailable lead in the standings over teammate George Russell and Ferrari's Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel was the previous youngest champion at age 23 in 2010.

Although the Italian driver knew, after winning the United States Grand Prix, that the title was firmly within his grasp, his first few days in Mexico were not easy; he fell ill, even though he claimed on Sunday to be in his best physical shape.