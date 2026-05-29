"Mentally stressed" Hardik Pandya is "done with Mumbai Indians"

"Please understand that Hardik is only 32. He returned to MI in 2024 when he was 30. He was booed in the first year and this season too things didn't go according to plan," the source added referring to the change of guard in which the hugely popular Rohit was replaced as captain.

MI Fans had repeatedly booed Pandya during the games in the past two seasons and the all-rounder, despite seeming visibly affected by the heckling, maintained that "it has been a difficult but entertaining journey".

The IPL source said, his patience has finally run out.

"There is only so much that a young man can take. The last three years haven't been easy for him. The MI dressing room that he had left in 2021 wasn't the same when he returned in 2024. Not every senior player was on the same page.