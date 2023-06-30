Mental conditioning expert Upton joins hockey team

CHENNAI: Hockey India (HI) has roped in mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton to work with the senior men’s team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games. The South African will hold three-part mental conditioning sessions at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru – where the camp for the core group is ongoing – from Saturday (July 1). “I have witnessed the tremendous growth of Indian hockey in recent years and I am excited to contribute to the team’s success by enhancing the mental resilience and psychological skillset,” said Upton, who had played a pivotal role as a support staff in the India men’s cricket team’s 2011 World Cup triumph at home. While the six-team Asian Champions Trophy will be hosted in Chennai from August 3 to 12, the Hangzhou Asian Games, which offers direct Olympic qualification, will be held from September 23 to October 8.

