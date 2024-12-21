Men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament: TN beats Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a 172-run win over Chhattisgarh in third round of Group C of BCCI men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament at Sports Hub International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

This is TN’s third consecutive win. Asked to bat first, TN posted 328 for six with opener and skipper R Vimal Khumar scored 57 (85b, 2x4, 1x6), his third fifty in as many games. Wicket-keeper S Rithik Easwaran top-scored with 90 (63b, 12x4, 3x6). In reply, Chhattisgarh was bowled out for 156 with TN’s left-arm spinner P Vignesh taking three for 17.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 328/6 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 57, G Ajitesh 46, S Rithik Easwaran 90, Manav Parakh 46, Sunny Sandhu 38*) bt Chhattisgarh 156 in 38.1 overs (Ayush Pandey 58, P Vignesh 3/17, S Lakshay Jain 2/23, VS Karthick Manikandan 2/13)