Men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament: Tamil Nadu beats Rajasthan

    Opting to field first, Rajasthan scored 230 with Yuvraj Singh top-scoring with 69 (98b, 7x4, 1x6)

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Dec 2024 9:31 PM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a three-wicket win over Rajasthan in fourth round of Group C of BCCI men’s U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy one-day tournament.

    Opting to field first, Rajasthan scored 230 with Yuvraj Singh top-scoring with 69 (98b, 7x4, 1x6). In reply, TN chased the target down with four balls to spare as skipper R Vimal Khumar scored 88 (129b, 8x4, 1x6).

    Brief scores: Rajasthan 230 in 50 overs (Dharamveer Saini 36, Yuvraj Singh 69, Sunny Sandhu 2/56, P Vignesh 2/38, S Lakshay Jain 2/36) lost to Tamil Nadu 233/7 in 49.2 overs (R Vimal Khumar 88, G Ajitesh 42, KTA Madhava Prasad 31, Vishal Godara 2/37, Sachin Yadav 2/35)

    DTNEXT Bureau

