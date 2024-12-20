Men’s U-23 BCCI State A Trophy: TN beats Assam by 9 wickets

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to a nine-wicket win over Assam in the second round of Group C of men’s U-23 BCCI State A Trophy one-day tournament in Thiruvananthapuram.

Opting to bat first, Assam was bundled out for 120 with off-spinner S Lakshay Jain taking four wickets for 38 runs. He received good support from left-arm spinner P Vignesh who took three for 26. In reply, TN chased the score down in 21.3 overs with opener and skipper R Vimal Khumar top-scoring with an unbeaten 72 (74b, 10x4, 2x6).

Brief scores: Assam 120 in 29.4 overs (Sourav Mousum Dihingia 31, S Lakshay Jain 4/38, P Vignesh 3/26, Sunny Sandhu 2/17) lost to Tamil Nadu 124/1 in 21.3 overs (R Vimal Khumar 72*, G Ajitesh 39)