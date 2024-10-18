Men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Abhinav stars in TN’s win

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten 116 from Abhinav Kannan, Tamil Nadu romped to a eight-wicket win over Andhra in the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy at Sansora Cricket Ground ‘B’ in Rajkot on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Andhra scored 269 with Anand Josiah scoring 67 (71b, 3x4, 5x6). TN medium pacer D Deepesh was the pick of the bowlers taking three for 42. Setting off in pursuit of 270, TN reached its target with 26 balls remaining as skipper Abhinav led by example with an unbeaten 116 (112b, 11x4, 1x6). He received good support from opener S Shrenik who scored 98 (129b, 8x4). The two were involved in a partnership of 184 runs for the second wicket in 205 balls. TN will take on Mumbai in quarter-finals.

Brief scores: Andhra 269 in 49.5 overs (Anand Josiah 67, M Yuvan 60, K Reventh 32, D Deepesh 3/42, RD Pranav Ragavendra 2/36, Thasish Kannan 2/63, BK Kishore 2/62) lost to Tamil Nadu 273/2 in 45.4 overs (S Shrenik 98, Abhinav Kannan 116*, M Bharath 29*)