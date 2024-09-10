Men’s U-19 triangular ODI: Emphatic win for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu eased to an emphatic 10-wicket win over Chhattisgarh in the final of the men’s U-19 triangular ODI practice matches at Wyre Sports Park Ground, Tiruppur on Tuesday.

Set to chase 252, TN got there in 42.5 overs with both openers slamming unbeaten centuries. While LR Nawin remained unbeaten on 127 (139b, 13x4, 2x6), his partner VK Vineeth scored 105 not out (124b, 14x4). Earlier, Chhattisgarh’s Vikalp Tiwari emerged the highest scorer contributing 74, while there were useful contributions from Aaditya Shrivastava (60) and Pratham Jachak (59).

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 251/6 in 50 overs (Aaditya Shrivastava 60, Vikalp Tiwari 74, Pratham Jachak 59) lost to Tamil Nadu 252 for no loss in 42.5 overs (LR Nawin 127*, VK Vineeth 105*)