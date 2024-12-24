Men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: TN storms into semi-finals

CHENNAI: Skipper Abhinav Kannan’s stupendous innings of 165 (181b, 16x4, 7x6) paved the way for Tamil Nadu’s emphatic 201-run win over Punjab on the third day of the quarter-finals of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at TNCA Academy, Theni on Tuesday. Abhinav was adjudged as player of the match.

Abhinav’s second ton of the season took his tally to 501 runs in 12 innings. Abhinav found an able ally in R Pravin who scored 77 (101b, 13x4), his second fifty of the season. Together the duo added 188 runs in 220 balls for seventh wicket that helped their team reach 310 in second innings, setting Punjab a target of 399. Punjab was bowled out for 197 with TN off-spinner J Hemchudeshan (4/87) and R Pravin (3/27) sharing seven wickets between them. Punjab’s Dev Amritpal Singh top-scored with an unbeaten 61 (88b, 5x4, 3x6). TN’s semi-final clash will begin on December 30.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 281 & 310 in 76.4 overs (Abhinav Kannan 165, R Pravin 77, Shubham Rana 5/92) bt Punjab 193 & 197 in 44.3 overs (Dev Amritpal Singh 61*, Garv Kumar 56, J Hemchudeshan 4/87, R Pravin 3/27)