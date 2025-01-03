Men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu storms into final

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned an eight-wicket win over Maharashtra to reach the final of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at MCA Stadium, Pune on Thursday.

Set to chase a target of 99, TN got there in 23.5 overs with S Shrenik 37 unbeaten on 37. Earlier, Maharashtra declared its second innings at 284 for nine with opener and skipper Niraj Joshi scoring 122 (104b, 10x4, 5x6). TN’s B Sachin (4/62), R Pravin (4/63) shared eight wickets between them. TN’s KV Raaghav who scored 182 in the first innings was awarded man of the match. TN will meet Gujarat in the final in Ahmedabad from January 7. TN was joint-winner of this trophy in 1991-92 with Uttar Pradesh.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 306 & 284/9 decl. in 48 overs (Niraj Joshi 122, Sushrut Sawant 65, B Sachin 4/62, R Pravin 4/63) lost to Tamil Nadu 492 in 158.5 overs (KV Raaghav 182, Akshay Sarangdhar 48, RS Ambrish 81, B Sachin 31*, Yogesh Chavan 3/72) & 102/2 in 23.5 overs (S Shrenik 37*)