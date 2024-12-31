Men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra match evenly poised

CHENNAI: Off-spinner J Hemchudeshan’s third five-wicket haul of the season (5/56) helped Tamil Nadu limit Maharashtra to 306 on the second day of the semi-finals of the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match at MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune on Tuesday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 260 for five, Maharashtra added a further 46 runs before getting bowled out for 306. Om Bhabad narrowly missed out on a century by getting out for 97 (216b, 16x4). In reply, TN reached 162 for three with opener KV Raghav batting on 62 (165b, 9x4) and keeping him company was Akshay Sarangdhar on 45.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 306 in 119.1 overs (Kiran Chormale 42, Nikhil Lunawat 62, Om Bhabad 97, J Hemchudeshan 5/56, RS Ambrish 2/39, BK Kishore 2/63) vs Tamil Nadu 162/3 in 58 overs (KV Raghav 62 batting, Akshay Sarangdhar 45 batting)