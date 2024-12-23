Men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu in command against Punjab

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu moved into a healthy position against Punjab on the second day of men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy quarter-finals at TNCA Academy, Theni on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 55 for four, Punjab was bowled out for 193 with left-arm spinner BK Kishore taking four for 48. Off-spinner J Hemchudeshan picked up three for 54. In its second innings, TN was placed at 171 for six, stretching its overall lead to 259. Skipper Abhinav Kannan was batting on 76 (76b, 9x4, 1x6) and keeping him company was R Pravin unbeaten on 55 (54b, 11x4). From 77 for six, the duo added 94 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket. Punjab’s left-arm chinaman Shubham Rana scalped four for 59.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 281 & 171/6 in 43 overs (Abhinav Kannan 76 batting, R Pravin 55 batting, Shubham Rana 4/59, Garv Kumar 2/28) vs Punjab 193 in 66.4 overs (Dev Amritpal Singh 42, Reavanpreet Singh 58, BK Kishore 4/48, J Hemchudeshan 3/54, B Sachin 2/37)