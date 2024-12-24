Men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Pondicherry beats TN

CHENNAI: Pondicherry pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of Elite E of men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match at CK Pithawala Ground, Surat on Tuesday.

TN declared its second innings at its overnight score of 137 for two, setting Pondicherry a target of 279. Pondicherry opener R Jiviteshan laid a strong foundation with a knock of 98 (231b, 10x4, 1x6). Skipper P Shailesh Vaithianathan contributed a meaty 63 (132b, 8x4), while Aahil Kachru scored an unbeaten 59 (103b, 3x4). Jiviteshan and Shailesh were involved in a match-winning 122-run partnership in 265 balls for the second wicket.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 210 & 137/2 decl. in 25 overs (ST Shri Dharun 58, K Karun Dhanush 43) lost to Pondicherry 69 & 279/4 in 84.3 overs (R Jiviteshan 98, P Shailesh Vaithianathan 63, Aahil Kachru 59*, S Mohammed Rafan 3/83)